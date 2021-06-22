DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas nonprofit is working to bring the joy of scuba diving to veterans with disabilities.

The founders of Adapt-Able Scuba believe time in the water can be life-changing for those with physical or emotional challenges.

“Whether they’ve lost a limb or they’re using a chair or this can be considered therapeutic for PTSD, because it’s nice and calming,” said Dale Davis, co-founder of the organization. “The thing about scuba is that it’s special.”

Adapt-Able Scuba is launching a new partnership with the VA North Texas Healthcare System’s recreational therapy program to introduce veterans to scuba diving.

Davis says getting in the water seems to open up new possibilities for people.

“Their head kind of explodes and they go, wait a minute, if I can breathe underwater and scuba dive, I can do anything,” Davis said.

It’s something Army veteran Kelvin Taylor never even considered before.

“The adaptive sports program gives you an opportunity to focus on what you can do versus what you can’t do, because life is short and you need to make the most of it,” he said.

Taylor learned about the equipment and fundamentals on dry land today, but he is ready for the day when he can actually get in the water.

“From what I’ve been told, it should be an interesting adventure,” said Taylor. “I can’t wait until that happens.”

The ultimate goal is to get the divers out of the pool and into the ocean, so they can see just how much of the world is left to explore.

