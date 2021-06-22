COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office were called out to the 9300 block of FM 3286 on the afternoon of June 21 to investigate a possible drowning.
According to deputies, a witness at the scene saw a bicyclist hit the side of a bridge and fall over the railing into Lake Lavon. The witness said they scoured the area and never saw the person surface from the water below.
The Collin County Sheriff's Office dive team and the Wylie Fire-Rescue dive team responded to the scene and bean a rescue operation. But at nightfall recue operations were terminated because of high winds, lightning and storms approaching the area.
The next morning, on June 22, divers resumed their efforts and reentered the water. It was around 10:00 a.m. when divers located and recovered the body of an adult male.
The body was taken to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification.