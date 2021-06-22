NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Oh so nice to get a break in the heat.

After an almost two-week run of above-normal highs and dry conditions, some rain came Monday and some cooler temperatures arrived Tuesday, June 22.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

The humidity is not bad either.

This lasts all of one day.

On Wednesday, we jump right back where summer left off, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and dry (and breezy).

The feels-like temperatures will be back over 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, but no heat advisories are expected.

Then the weather makes another hard right turn.

We get into daily rain chances and below-normal temperatures starting Sunday and stay that way into the end of next week.

June ends cool and wet.

There is nothing baking in the Atlantic right now save for a minor system, only a 20% chance of development over the next five days.