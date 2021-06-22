IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lifeguard shortages are still an issue in North Texas.
Irving's city leaders, in particular, say the struggle to find hires is a growing concern.
Now they’re pulling out the stops to fill 74 open lifeguard positions.
Three of the city's five pools are closed because of this issue and two water facilities are running on modified schedules.
While surrounding cities like Dallas and Plano have managed to successfully hire enough lifeguards to keep the majority of their water facilities open, Irving’s Assist Director of Parks and Recreation, Amy Kinkade says last year‘s budget cuts have gotten in the way of landing more lifeguards.
“We have constantly reached out to swim teams, coaches and members, parent groups,” explained Kinkade. “We’ve done a lot of social media pitches trying to get the word out that way. We’re hoping to fill it, just know that we’re trying to recruit lifeguards so, for anyone that is looking for a job, now is the time so we can put children and families back into those aquatic facilities!”
The city has increased the pay for lifeguards up to $17.55 per hour.
If you would like to sign up to try to become a lifeguard in Irving, click here.