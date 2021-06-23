LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three armed “Federales” approached an off-duty Border Patrol agent who was fishing with his family on the Rio Grande River near Laredo.

It happened on June 22 on the river near the Lago del Rio off Mines Road. The men brandished their weapons at the agent and his family as they proceeded to return to Mexico. The agent was in plain clothes and did not identify himself as a Border Patrol agent. Neither he nor his family were harmed.

“Border Security is National Security. Yesterday, an off-duty Border Patrol agent and his family were fishing along the Rio Grande River. They were encountered by three armed individuals dressed in camouflage who illegally entered the United States. They were carrying small backpacks, which we presume were hard narcotics. The armed men were surprised and brandished their firearms as they returned to Mexico. Mexican authorities were notified,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum.