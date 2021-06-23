ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — Elton John has announced the final dates for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour and it includes a stop in North Texas.

The Final Tour will kick off on May 27, 2022 in Germany and then travel across the pond to take a final bow in North America — playing in major cities including Arlington, Chicago, Vancouver, Toronto and more.

The North American stadium run will kick off in Philadelphia in July and make its way to Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday, September 30, 2022. Capacity at the park is more than 40,000.

Announcing the final dates of his tour on social media, Elton John said, in part, “The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

Public ticket sales begin Wednesday, June 30 in North America. Find out more information about the tour on eltonjohn.com.