IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving man has been arrested for multiple counts of “continuous sexual abuse of young children and continuous trafficking of persons.”

The suspect is 46-year-old Arron Von Blackwolf, also known as “Wolf’ or Jimmy Robert “Bobby” Kelly III, has other charges pending including possession of child pornography.

The cases happened within Dallas County dating as far back as 1986.

In the most recent abuse case, Irving Police said Blackwoff was living in Irving, where the crimes occurred.

He is currently in custody at the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $75,000.

During the investigation, detectives found evidence of other children whom the suspect also sexually assaulted and bad inappropriate contact.

Some of these children have been identified and interviewed, but others have yet to be identified.

Police said anyone who was a victim to Arson Von Blackwolf should contact Detective King at (972)721-2548 or kking@cityofining.org.