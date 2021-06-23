NORTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas fireworks sales season for the Fourth of July starts Thursday, June 24 and in In Northlake, Boom Bazaar Fireworks is getting ready to open.

Store owner Russell Huffines says he’s expecting sales to blow up.

“We believe it’s going to be the best season the state has ever seen,” he said.

Some stands will have less of a selection than what they’ve had in past years, and may end up charging more to make up for the loss.

There’s a national shortage because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most fireworks are usually manufactured in China,” Huffines said. “They weren’t able to produce as many as they would like.”

Many families celebrated the Fourth of July in their own backyards after many public celebrations were cancelled.

According to data from the American Pyrotechnics Association, revenue from consumer fireworks increased 90% in 2020.

Huffines says he prepared for this months in advance.

“We saw the shortage coming. We were not afraid of it because we overbought for New years before the prices went up and before the shortage really went into effect,” Huffines said. “Our prices will remain the same.”

With the extra cash he’s giving back to the band at Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth. He’s letting the bandmates work at his shop and allowing them to keep 16% of the proceeds.

“It helps us purchase equipment,” the schools band director, James Barnes said.

“there’s a lot of things we weren’t able to do last year because of the pandemic so it’s great to be able to do things this year,” Emma Markgason said.

Like many places, Huffines says he plans on running out of fireworks before the holiday and urges everyone to get them while they can.