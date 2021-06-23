HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 35-year-old U.S. citizen wanted by the San Juan, Texas Police Department on child sexual assault charges was detained at the Hidalgo International Bridge.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo International Bridge detained Leonardo Montemayor on June 21.
"Our officers detected this fugitive arriving from Mexico who had pending charges of sexually-related crimes involving a child," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/ Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This person will now face the consequences of his alleged actions."
Montemayor arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a primary computer check revealed that he was a possible match to an arrest warrant. CBP officers immediately secured and escorted him to secondary where they confirmed the active arrest warrant from the San Juan Police Department for sex-related charges involving a minor. The police department charged Montemayor with eight counts of indecency with a child, all second-degree felonies. The female victim was a minor when these alleged crimes occurred.
Montemayor was turned over to the custody of the San Juan Police Department.