ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former third baseman Adrian Beltre and public address announcer Chuck Morgan have been named as the next members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame, the team announced Thursday.
Beltre, who spent his last eight seasons with the Rangers, retired in November 2018 after a 21-year career. During his time with the Rangers, Beltre became one of the team’s top players ever, as well as a beloved player among fans.
One of his career highlights came on July 30, 2017, when he got his 3000th hit at Globe Life Park.
Morgan began his career as a PA announcer with the Rangers in April 1983. As of Thursday, June 24, the team said Morgan has a regular-season streak of 3,038.
A ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, before the Rangers’ 6:05 p.m. game against the Oakland A’s at Globe Life Field. More details are expected to be released as the ceremony approaches.