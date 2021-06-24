DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department said it’s the first major-city police department in Texas to embrace Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training, which is meant to help officers reduce mistakes.

ABLE is a nationally recognized, evidence-based, peer-intervention program that provides practical skills and tactics to law-enforcement officers to prevent misconduct, reduce officer mistakes, and promote health and wellness.

“We have to take the criminal element off the streets, but we also have to get better as a profession,” said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. He considers this “a critical time for the department. ABLE is part of a continuing effort to change the culture of policing.”

More than 800 DPD officers have gone through the program since April, which is offered at the Caruth Police Institute at the University of North Texas at Dallas. The CPI is the only entity in Texas to offer the training to officers from Dallas, Denton, Irving and Rockwall.

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said, “This training gives officers another tool to bridge the gap between the community and police. Accountability and ethical behavior is a critical part of any department, and ABLE is a building block for that.”

One DPD officer agreed with Dixon, telling CBS 11 News, “ABLE training empowers younger officers to speak up when necessary, and take a leadership role – even with senior officers. “It’s coming from a place of caring, not criticism and judgment.”

Dallas City Council approved $300,000 to send officers to the training.