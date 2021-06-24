DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have made an arrest in a murder last Friday, June 18, when a man was found shot to death in his vehicle at 4900 Botham Jean Boulevard shortly before midnight.
Homicide detectives said through their investigation, they determined Joseph Lynn Sneed Jr., 27, shot and killed Kevin Renard Winston, 54.
Police arrested Sneed Jr. on Wednesday, June 23 and charged him with murder.
Bond has not yet been set.
The motive is not yet clear.
Police said anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective Christopher Walton, #8479, at 214-701-8453 or by email: christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 108306-2021.