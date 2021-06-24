DALLAS (CBSFDW.COM) – Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning fatal shooting that happened at 1806 Mountain Creek Parkway.
Police found the victim, a Latin male they have yet to identify after he collapsed on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced him deceased from gunshot wounds. Since the victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will attempt to identify him through fingerprint analysis. The Homicide Unit requests anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214.671.3630 or via email: jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 111619-2021.