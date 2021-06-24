FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Good news for some parents and classroom teachers in the Fort Worth Independent School District who won’t have to buy classroom supplies for the 2021-2022 school year.
Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar announced that the school district is picking up the bill for school supplies for all enrolled elementary students.READ MORE: Frontier Airlines Rescinds Controversial "COVID Recovery Charge"
“This assures that every child, regardless of income level, will have immediate access to the personal tools needed for instruction on day one,” Molinar said.READ MORE: Discover DFW: Fort Worth Museum Of Science And History
At the secondary level there is no single school supply list because all students have unique schedules with varying courses. But the district is providing a supply budget of $200 per teacher to be used to support instruction at the secondary level.MORE NEWS: Nebraska Governor Defends Move To Send Troopers To Texas At The Request Of Gov. Abbott
Money for the school supplies will come from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Officials say some $4.5 million will be spent on the effort.