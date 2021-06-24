ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during a fight outside Hurricane Harbor in Arlington Wednesday evening, June 23.

It happened just after 7:00 p.m.

Arlington Police said this was not an active shooter situation.

The shooting happened as the water park was closing.

“We do have some individuals detained and are working quickly to determine what exactly happened,” Arlington Police said in a tweet around 8:45 p.m.

Deputy Chief Chris Cook said an off duty officer was standing near the exit area of the water park when he heard some honking in the parking lot from various vehicles.

When he went to check things out, he saw six to eight people fighting “that appeared to be like a fist fight with punches being thrown,” said Cook.

He said as the off duty officer went to try to break it up, he heard what he thought was one gunshot.

That’s when he noticed a teenager was struck near the entrance to the park and he saw some vehicles that began to speed away.

“We do not know if the individuals detained at this time are going to be the suspects involved,” said Cook. “They’re denying involvement, however our investigative team is just now getting on scene to do some interviews.”

Police have not come across any video of the actual incident yet and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about this incident to get in touch with them.

Arlington ISD confirmed the victim was a student within the district and released a statement, saying, in part: “With a heavy heart, the Arlington ISD reports that one of our students was shot and killed last night outside of Hurricane Harbor, an Arlington water park.”