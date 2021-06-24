NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials say it was a tip that lead U.S. Marshals and local police to the man accused of shooting a North Texas police officer more than a week ago.

During the early morning hours of June 24 Royce Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, were arrested in Batesville, Arkansas.

Wood, 43, was wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on a public servant for allegedly shooting a Rhome police officer on June 13.

According to the Wise County Messenger, Wood was allegedly on a motorcycle near Rhome when the officer pulled him over. After being stopped the driver of the bike opened fire and hit the officer in the leg.

Caswell, 32, was wanted for aggravated robbery for her alleged involvement in an incident on June 12.

Police say the pair was arrested without incident outside a Batesville motel.

The injured Rhome police officer, who has not been identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

