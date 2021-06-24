NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) —This week AAA is reporting the statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.75 for a gallon of regular unleaded — which is one cent less than on this day last week and 87 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.08 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.65 per gallon.

Drivers in Dallas are paying an average $2.81 for a gallon of unleaded, while those filling up in Arlington and Fort Worth are saving a little, paying $2.79a gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.08.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, as demand for gasoline rises, crude oil prices also have been on the increase, which will likely contribute to more expensive prices at the pump.

“Drivers can anticipate prices to be more expensive, especially as more Texans than ever are projected to travel by car to their Independence Day destinations,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Currently, drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking 3rd lowest in the country.