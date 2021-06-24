AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Within a week since details on the project were announced, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said contributions toward the state’s own southern border wall reached nearly $400,000.

Abbott and other state leaders on Wednesday, June 16, released the first details on the border wall project by saying funds would come from a “down payment” of $250 million by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and donations by the public.

The governor introduced a website where residents can learn more about the wall and contribute to funding.

#NEW Since announcing last Wednesday his plan for the State of #Texas to build its own border wall, the Office of @GovAbbott says it’s received more than $397,000 in donations from the public to help pay for it. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/kxDGT7J9GS — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) June 22, 2021

Abbott’s office told CBS 11 News this week that the project received over $397,000 in donations from the public in the first week since the website was launched.

The project is among the state’s efforts to address the influx of migrants entering the U.S. illegally from the border with Mexico.

“Texas is stepping up… and doing more than any other state has done to respond to these challenges along the border. [Texas lawmakers] just passed a budget adding more than a billion dollars to border security for Texas to do the federal government’s job,” Abbott said last week.