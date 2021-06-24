(CBSDFW.COM) – A hailstone found in Hondo, Texas, earlier this year has set a new state record for hail, according to the National Weather Service.
The hailstone came a storm just west of San Antonio on April 28 and garnered attention throughout social media due to the absurdity of the size.
The NWS said it presented the hailstone to the State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to see if it broke any records. Earlier this week, the agency determined it did, in fact, set a new record.
After further review, the @NOAANCEIclimate has completed their report of the Hondo Hailstone, and we have a new Texas State Record for hail. Please see the final event write-up for more information. #txwx #Hondo #hail https://t.co/wL2Z7rcx6X https://t.co/LwPbo09fb6
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 24, 2021
According to the SCEC, the hailstone measured 6.4 inches in diameter and weighed 1.26 pounds.
KENS-TV reported the April 28 storm in Hondo caused damage and even produced a tornado near the city.