NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As temperatures soar, the demand for AC units is heating up in North Texas.

There’s a surge of business and at Milestone Electric the phones are ringing off the hook.

“In a day I probably get 150 to 200 calls a day. For the week I’m getting around 900 for me personally,” Stacey O’Neil, Milestone customer experience provider,” said.

Mike Anderson’s unit recently went out. He said bracing for this summer heat wasn’t easy and he isn’t the only one.

“I know three or four neighbors in particular who have had not only repairs, but have also had to replace units in the past week to 10 days. It’s absolutely something that’s been happening a lot right now.”

Nationwide there’s a shortage of AC units and their parts.

Milestones HVAC Director Chip Summerall said they tried to get ahead of the shortage by ordering parts early but they didn’t expect the weather to get so hot so fast.

“It hit sooner than we even anticipated,” he said.

Here are some tips to prepare for the Texas summer heat: clean your outside unit, leave your thermostat set to 74 degrees and do an ac tune up at least once a year.

Summerall said if you’re thinking about getting a new system or something replaced you need to act fast before it’s too late.

“It’s not the time to wait because we don’t know if we’ll have one tomorrow or when we’ll be getting one tomorrow.”