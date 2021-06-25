TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth is helping residents fill out applications for emergency rental assistance. Funds are available for rent, past due rent, utilities, past due utility payments and other housing expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every Thursday in July from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., staff will be at the Bottle House on Main Apartments, 650 South Main St., to help residents apply in-person. Those who make an appointment will be served first, but walk-ups are welcomed.
Generally, rental assistance is available for those who qualified for unemployment, experienced a reduction in household income or other financial hardship due to COVID-19 and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
Click here to learn more and view a checklist of what you'll need to apply.
Fort Worth residents can email any questions to the Neighborhood Services Department.