ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department, along with detectives assigned to the United States Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, arrested Cameron Lavon Stephens, 18, in connection to the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Dai’Trell Teal at Hurricane Harbor.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of our detectives based upon information provided by our community to arrest the person responsible for this incident,” said Al Jones, Chief of Police.

Teal, who attended Arlington Martin High School, was fatally shot in the back on June 23 in the parking lot of the waterpark. Arlington ISD released a statement, saying, in part: “With a heavy heart, the Arlington ISD reports that one of our students was shot and killed last night outside of Hurricane Harbor, an Arlington water park.”

Deputy Chief Chris Cook said an off duty officer was standing near the exit area of the water park when he heard some honking in the parking lot from various vehicles.

When he went to check things out, he saw six to eight people fighting “that appeared to be like a fist fight with punches being thrown,” said Cook.

He said as the off duty officer went to try to break it up, he heard what he thought was one gunshot.

That’s when he noticed Teal was struck near the entrance to the park. Teal was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Members of the Fugitive Unit found Stephens in the 2700 block of Harverwood Lane near the Dallas North Tollway at a convenience store in North Dallas. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Arlington Jail where he remains charged with one count of murder.