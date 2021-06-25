CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on northbound I-35W near Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.

What Fort Worth Police are calling a “possible road rage incident” happened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

CareFlite was requested to the scene.

Shooting on I-35W in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

All northbound lanes were closed for first responders, investigators and the CareFlite helicopter.

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “IH-35 Northbound at Heritage Trace is completely closed due to a police incident. All traffic is being asked to exit Heritage Trace and continue on the service road back on to IH-35.”

Police are talking to multiple witnesses and still in the process of figuring out who the suspect and victim are.

Police said the shooter remained on the scene.

The victim, who was on a motorcycle, was shot multiple times.

