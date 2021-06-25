FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said a man is in critical condition after a shooting on northbound I-35W near Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.

What Fort Worth Police are calling a “possible road rage incident” happened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

CareFlite was requested to the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed for first responders, investigators and the CareFlite helicopter.

BREAKING: There has been a shooting reported on 35W in North Fort Worth near Heritage Trace. @MedStarEMSInfo says one man is in critical condition. CareFlite requested to scene. All northbound lanes CLOSED. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/FPAbIWMuhp — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) June 25, 2021

Fort Worth Police tweeted, “IH-35 Northbound at Heritage Trace is completely closed due to a police incident. All traffic is being asked to exit Heritage Trace and continue on the service road back on to IH-35.”

#TrafficAlert – IH-35 Northbound at Heritage Trace is completely closed due to a police incident. All traffic is being asked to exit Heritage Trace and continue on the service road back on to IH-35. pic.twitter.com/phNpnlD9FY — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) June 25, 2021

Police are talking to multiple witnesses and still in the process of figuring out who the suspect and victim are.

Police said the shooter remained on the scene.

The victim, who was on a motorcycle, was shot multiple times.