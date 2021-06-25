FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said a man is in critical condition after a reported shooting on northbound I-35W near Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.
It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m.
CareFlite was requested to the scene.
CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer tweeted all northbound lanes are closed.
