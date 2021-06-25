CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – MedStar said a man is in critical condition after a reported shooting on northbound I-35W near Heritage Trace Parkway in Fort Worth.

It happened shortly before 3:00 p.m.

CareFlite was requested to the scene.

Shooting on I-35W in Fort Worth (Chopper 11)

CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer tweeted all northbound lanes are closed.

More to come.

