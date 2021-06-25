DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three Southwest Airlines flight attendants and one passenger were injured after a jet ran into turbulence Friday, June 25, near Salt Lake City, Utah.
Flight 1753 was out of Chicago.
The jet was about to land in Salt Lake City when it hit what the Dallas-based airline describes as “moderate turbulence.”
The four people were taken to an area hospital, but Southwest describes all of their injuries as minor.
The airline said the fasten seatbelt sign was on when the plane hit turbulence.
A spokesperson said the landing of the aircraft was “uneventful.”