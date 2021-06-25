ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Six Flags is increasing security around its parks after a deadly shooting Wednesday evening outside Hurricane Harbor, Arlington Police said Friday.

Deputy Chief Chris Cook said the department has met with Six Flags management to offer updated security recommendations, which include placing additional uniformed officers and sky watch towers in its parking lots.

Arlington police officers, along with detectives with the US Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, arrested 18-year-old Cameron Stephens for murder Thursday night in Dallas County.

Stephens is accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Dai’Trell Teal in the parking lot of Hurricane Harbor. Known to family and friends as “Dae Dae”, Teal was expecting to begin his junior year at Arlington’s Martin High School in the fall.

On his Facebook page last summer he wrote, “I just wanna see myself succeed. My goal is to graduate.”

He visited the water park Wednesday with friends and was walking out, as the park closed at 7 o’clock that evening. Police say, Stephens pulled into a nearby parking spot and approached the group.

According to an affidavit he yelled “something to the effect of ‘Hey. Y’all got a beef with 2100 or Famous John?”. Detectives say he appeared to be referencing a new gang and an individual associated with it, known to Irving Police.

Teal’s friends, though, told police, no one knew what he was talking about.

“We do not think the victim knew the suspect at all, neither did his friends,” said Cook, who speculated it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

One of the teens allegedly approached Stephens to ask what was said.

“The fist fight starts to occur, so all the friends get out to kind of help, and then he runs to his car,” said Cook.

Stephens, police say, grabbed a gun and started shooting, hitting Teal in the back as he ran.

“It really points to the fact that this is so senseless,” said Cook. “It’s just not safe to engage in physical fights because sometimes they escalate. And, once they escalate, somebody gets access to a firearm or weapon, things can get out of control really quick.”

Cook says after a community member provided a tip that Stephens might be the shooter at least two witnesses were able to pick him out of a photo lineup.

Police say Six Flags already has a robust security team, which includes the department’s off-duty officers, but uniformed officers will increase patrol, particularly during closing when the parking lots are full.

“Hopefully that will serve as kind of a deterrent and make people feel safer as well,” said Cook.

Cook said the parks have elaborate video systems, although in this case no camera captured the main action. He said, there are also metal detectors when visitors enter the park, but there’s no method to prevent guns from being brought into the parking lot.

The weapon in this murder has yet to be found.