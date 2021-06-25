AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has issued a statewide call for jailers across the state to help border sheriffs with operating detention facilities and providing jail beds for those arrested for state charges related to the current border situation.

“The State of Texas will not tolerate criminal activity, which is why we are stepping up to address this crisis in the Biden Administration’s absence,” said Gov. Abbott. “Part of our comprehensive efforts to secure the border include enforcing all state and federal laws, which is why we are calling on jailers and sheriffs across the state to volunteer support for our border sheriffs. Working together, we will secure the border and keep our communities safe.”

The state is seeking jailers with supervisory and release experience, trained booking officers with TLETS/AFIS experience, and current or former jailers who were honorably discharged within the last two years.

In a news release, Abbott said the state is surging resources into border communities to make arrests and to help set up and maintain extra jail space for smugglers, human traffickers, criminal trespassers and those making illegal entry into Texas.

Sheriffs and jailers who wish to answer this statewide call should contact the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement at TCOLE@soc.texas.gov.