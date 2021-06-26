DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in Dallas Saturday evening has left one person dead, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the 12900 block of Audelia Road, near the Dallas College Richland campus.
The 24-year-old victim went to the location to meet with a group when shots were fired, police said. Further details on what may have led to the shooting were not immediately released.
The victim died as a result of the gunfire. His identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported, and no suspects have been caught at this time. The investigation is ongoing.