SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Antonette Rodriguez, 13, and an 18-year-old is suspected in her abduction.

The alert was issued by the Brownsville Police Department Saturday evening. Authorities believe the suspect, Clayton Phillips, was last heard from in San Antonio.

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeved sweater and black pants, and she has a belly piercing.

According to the alert, Phillips is a White male just over 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black jeans.

Authorities said the suspect was driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with the Texas license plate DR6K226. The vehicle’s rear window tint is also bubbled.

Authorities believe Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger.

