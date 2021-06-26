SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A statewide Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Antonette Rodriguez, 13, and an 18-year-old is suspected in her abduction.
The alert was issued by the Brownsville Police Department Saturday evening. Authorities believe the suspect, Clayton Phillips, was last heard from in San Antonio.
#SanAntonio, #Texas #AMBERAlert. For most current information, go to https://t.co/tVZUCDoe44 pic.twitter.com/rEZzxu0VX2
— AMBER Alert (@AMBERAlert) June 27, 2021
Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic female around 5 feet tall and 115 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black button-down short-sleeved sweater and black pants, and she has a belly piercing.
According to the alert, Phillips is a White male just over 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and was likely wearing a dark-colored shirt and black jeans.
Authorities said the suspect was driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with the Texas license plate DR6K226. The vehicle’s rear window tint is also bubbled.
Authorities believe Rodriguez is in grave or immediate danger.