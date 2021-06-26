KANSAS CITY, Miss. (CBSDFW.COM) – A search is underway after police said a Texas man’s pickup truck with “priceless” World War I items was stolen out of a parking lot during a trip to Minnesota.
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said someone stole the pickup on Wednesday, June 23, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn at 8555 N. Church Road near Interstate-35 and 152 Highway.
The pickup, which belongs to Robert Visser of Austin, is described as a black 2006 Ford 350 diesel truck with Texas license plates BH69369.
The theft was a bigger hit to Visser because of what was inside.
“It contained two World War I aircraft motors for which I have spent the better part of 35 years collecting parts to complete,” Visser told the police department. “Only a few were manufactured in about 1917-1918 by Wright Martin. … They simply cannot be replaced at any cost.”
Police said investigators have been checking local scrap dealers and online platforms.
Anyone who may have information on the stolen vehicle and/or items is urged to call the department’s tips hotline at 816.474.8477.