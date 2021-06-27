DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A shooting in Dallas Saturday evening has left one person dead, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the 12900 block of Audelia Road, near the Dallas College Richland campus.
The 24-year-old victim went to the location to meet with a group when shots were fired, police said. He was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was later identified as Aaron Maxwell.
A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. Police released a picture of a suspect vehicle.
No other injuries were reported, and no suspects have been caught at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.4320. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment, and they can be reached at 214.373.8477.