COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were killed and multiple people injured in a natural gas explosion off FM 2756 near Texas 78 in Collin County on Monday, June 28.
The scene is north of Farmersville, south of Blue Ridge.
Wylie FD, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmersville PD, Collin County Fire Marshall, DPS Troopers and FBI are on scene investigating.
“The scene is safe, but we ask that you try to avoid this area, if possible,” the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.
More to come.