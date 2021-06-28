DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend, and throughout the coming months, the Dallas Police Department said will maintain an increased presence on local freeways.
Targeted enforcement efforts will be made on people who are speeding, suspected of driving while intoxicated and driving aggressively, the department announced on Monday, June 18.
“Dallas area highways have become increasingly congested and dangerous with more vehicles traveling at high speeds and more road-rage incidents being reported,” the department said in a news release. “Aggressive driving has become commonplace, which has led to aggressive acts being committed. These actions will increase the likelihood of motorists becoming victims of crimes.”
Dallas Police said they are encouraging drivers to slow down, don’t drink and drive and to obey all traffic laws.