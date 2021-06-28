Menu
DFW Hospitals May Lose $1.1B In Funding
Don Lee, President Of The Texas Essential Health Care Partnerships, Speaks With Jack Fink About How Dallas-Fort Worth Hospitals Risk Losing $1.1 Billion In Federal Funding After The Government Rescinded The 1115 Waiver For The State Of Texas
Monday Weather Update
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
News Now: June 28, 2021
News Now: June 28, 2021
North Texas Couple Going Through Divorce Found Dead In Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Lewisville Police said the preliminary investigation shows Julious Connor shot and killed Latoya Connor before shooting himself.
Fort Worth Homicide Suspect Arrested During Traffic Stop In Parker County
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies stopped vehicle Sunday, June 27 in the 500 Block of FM 1885 on a black 2012 Kia Forte, for no front license plate.
Monday Weather Update
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Weather Stories
Numerous Showers And Thunderstorms Expected Monday, Tuesday Afternoon
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the area Monday, June 28, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon hours with the help of daytime heating.
Hailstone From April Storm Sets New Texas Record
A hailstone found in Hondo, Texas, earlier this year has set a new state record for hail, according to the National Weather Service.
North Texas Getting Brief Break From Above-Normal High Temps
The feels-like temperatures will be back over 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, but no heat advisories are expected.
Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo's Got NERF Game
The NERF Challenge takes things to the extreme by filling up Fair Park's Centennial Hall with a variety of events through August 23.
Rangers
Adrian Beltre, PA Announcer Chuck Morgan To Join Rangers Hall Of Fame
Former third baseman Adrian Beltre and public address announcer Chuck Morgan have been named as the next members of the Texas Rangers Baseball Hall of Fame.
Mavericks
Report: Jason Kidd Coming Back To Dallas As Next Mavericks Coach
Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago.
Stars
Former Dallas Star Stephen Johns Spotlighting Mental Health Following Retirement
The 29-year-old who recently announced his retirement from the NHL is rollerblading across the U.S. and making a movie about it to bring awareness to depression and anxiety.
DFW Hospitals May Lose $1.1B In Funding
Don Lee, President Of The Texas Essential Health Care Partnerships, Speaks With Jack Fink About How Dallas-Fort Worth Hospitals Risk Losing $1.1 Billion In Federal Funding After The Government Rescinded The 1115 Waiver For The State Of Texas
Monday Weather Update
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
2 People Dead After Fatal Hit-And-Run In Dallas
Dallas police are investigating after two people were killed in an apparent hit-and-run.
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
American Airlines Blames Weather, Staffing Shortages For Cancellations & Delays; Transport Workers Union Cites Other Issues
Fort Worth-based American Airlines said storms at its large DFW and Charlotte hubs this month have caused about 950 flight cancellations throughout its entire system.
