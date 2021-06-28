Numerous Showers And Thunderstorms Expected Monday, Tuesday AfternoonNumerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the area Monday, June 28, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon hours with the help of daytime heating.

Hailstone From April Storm Sets New Texas RecordA hailstone found in Hondo, Texas, earlier this year has set a new state record for hail, according to the National Weather Service.

North Texas Getting Brief Break From Above-Normal High TempsThe feels-like temperatures will be back over 100 degrees Wednesday through Saturday, but no heat advisories are expected.