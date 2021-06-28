TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Tyler Police Department has obtained a murder warrant for suspect Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, of Jacksonville in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tyler restaurant late Friday night.
Lofton is wanted for the murder of Tylsha Brown, 46. She died after she was shot at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris, located at 3709 Troup Highway, on June 25.READ MORE: North Texas Couple Going Through Divorce Found Dead In Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Police said Lofton is considered armed and dangerous. When arrested, he will be booked into the Smith County Jail on $750,000 bond.READ MORE: Fort Worth Homicide Suspect Arrested During Traffic Stop In Parker County
If anybody has any information on Lofton’s whereabouts or any additional tips, please contact the TPD at (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.MORE NEWS: Numerous Showers And Thunderstorms Expected Monday, Tuesday Afternoon
This case remains under investigation.