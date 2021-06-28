NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect the area Monday, June 28, with the greatest coverage during the afternoon hours with the help of daytime heating.
CBS 11 Meteorologists say not everyone will see rainfall today and that severe storms generally are not expected, but stronger storms could produce gusty downburst winds and very heavy rainfall.
With increased cloud cover, high temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.
