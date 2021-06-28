(CBSDFW/AP) – Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here.
The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion from Spring, Texas locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials. The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team.
Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars. The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee.
Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.