NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With less than a week before the Fourth of July, the country is set to fall short of a goal set by President Joe Biden to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into 70% of adults, but four cities in Dallas County have already surpassed it.

At least 75% of adults in Addison and Highland Park have received a vaccine.

In Coppell and Sunnyvale at least 85% of adults have.

Compare that to Dallas County as a whole, where the adult vaccination rate stands at 61% or to the towns of Hutchins, Cockrell Hill, Wilmer and Seagoville where it hovers around 45% of adults.

“Access to services is what we’ve seen as a disparity. Throughout Dallas County, there are certainly areas with higher incomes, higher socioeconomic status, with higher access to healthcare and healthcare services,” said Dallas County Health Director, Dr. Philip Huang.

Dr. Huang says the county has worked to make the vaccine as easy as possible to get, but certain populations have extra hurdles.

“Some of the racial ethnic minority populations have more difficulty getting off work and accessing things like vaccinations. We’re trying to make specific targeted outreach into communities that have more of these barriers,” he said.

Every shot counts, says Huang.

About 90% of new COVID-19 cases and virtually all hospitalized COVID patients are individuals who have not received the vaccine, reports the county.

But, vaccine hesitancy remains an issue, as well.

“You’ll see us working with barber shops and beauty salons so that these people who are so trusted in their communities are having conversations about the vaccine with their clients and eventually even getting the vaccine on site,” said White House Vaccination Coordinator, Dr. Bechara Choucair.

Dr. Choucair said it’s important to listen to people’s concerns and answer their questions about the vaccine.

“We’re encouraging everyone to share their experience about getting vaccinated with their friends, with their neighbors. Because people trust people they know.”