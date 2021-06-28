LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 42-year-old U.S. citizen was busted with $384,600 worth of fentanyl at the Texas-Mexico border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized the narcotics on June 23 at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
“CBP has seen an increase in smuggling attempts concerning illicit fentanyl manufactured in Mexico,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Officers remain at the forefront of border security operations to protect the public from lethal narcotics, such as these, from reaching our communities.”
A CBP officer processing commercial buses arriving from Mexico, referred the man's 2015 Volvo bus for a secondary examination. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered a total of six packages containing 28.26 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the bus.
The passenger was then arrested.
His case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
