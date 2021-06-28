CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Grand Prairie, Missing person

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grand Prairie Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Azari Ale Ruffin, 16, who was reported missing on June 20.

Azari Ale Ruffin (courtesy: Grand Prairie Police Department)

They described Azari Ale Ruffin as a Black female, about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray and white top, and a carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Grand Prairie Police Department at 972-237-8700, or contact Missing Persons/Runaways Investigator Pahulu at 972-237-8751 or MissingPersons@gptx.org.

Ruffin was last seen at her home in North Grand Prairie, police said on social media.

 

