FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A payment of more than $300,000 to a retiring water district executive was revoked Tuesday, June 29, in a unanimous vote by Tarrant Regional Water District board members.

Board president Leah King said the board learned earlier this month that outgoing president Jack Stevens unilaterally directed district staff in March, to add 2,093 hours of paid leave to the account of general manager Jim Oliver.

Because the decision was never presented to the full board, it may not have been enforceable, but King said it may have been unlawful as well.

“Certainly in my opinion the decision was ill-advised and not reflective of the good and transparent governance you should expect from this board,” King said.

Attorneys are still reviewing the circumstances surrounding the payment. The vote to revoke the payment, also applied to any similar exceptions to the paid leave policy that Stevens may have made.

Oliver announced his retirement in March after 35 years leading the organization.

The district has faced greater scrutiny in the last several years over the Central City Flood Control project, which is still waiting on hundreds of millions of federal dollars to reroute the Trinity River north of downtown Fort Worth.

The vote Tuesday followed a short public discussion about the need for the board and district to have greater transparency into its actions and decisions.

Board members then met behind closed doors for about two hours in executive session to consult with attorneys before voting publicly to revoke the payment.