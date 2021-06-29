COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims of the June 28 natural gas explosion as Ethan Knight, 22, of Mesquite and Deric Tarver, 35, of El Campo.

Two other people were seriously injured in the blast off FM 2756 near Texas 78 in Collin County. That’s just north of Farmersville, south of Blue Ridge.

“I heard like a loud bang,” said Skylah Spradlin, who was outside her home nearby when the explosion happened. “I was afraid of losing my house, my neighborhood where I grew up. My animals are inside, too. I was just afraid it was going to blow up again because that’s always been one of my fears.”

The initial investigation indicates subcontractors for Atmos Energy were conducting pipeline maintenance when the explosion happened, according to Collin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Assistant Chief Nick Bristow.

Atmos Energy released the following statement:

Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage. Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system.

Wylie FD, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Farmersville PD, Collin County Fire Marshall, DPS Troopers and FBI are investigating.