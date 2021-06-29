FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A man driving an SUV fatally shot a handgun-toting motorcyclist who advanced toward him on foot following a traffic incident between the two on I-35 on Friday, June 25, Fort Worth Police said.

Police said Tuesday, June 29, that the SUV driver was cooperating with the investigation and hasn’t been arrested.

Police said detectives have interviewed several witnesses to the Friday incident.

Police said the motorcyclist was driving in between lanes of traffic on the center white line on northbound Interstate 35 when the SUV driver — who didn’t notice the motorcyclist — started to change lanes.

Police said the motorcyclist swerved and the two didn’t collide.

The motorcyclist then passed several cars and parked his motorcycle, stopping all traffic, police said.

Police said the motorcyclist walked back toward the SUV, pointing a handgun at the driver.

Police said the SUV driver told the motorcyclist to put down the gun and that there were children in his vehicle.

But police said the motorcyclist kept advancing toward the SUV with the handgun pointed so the SUV driver retrieved his handgun and shot the motorcyclist multiple times.

Police said officers later located the motorcyclist’s handgun.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as JaDerek Gray, 19, of Bedford.

The medical examiner’s office said he died Friday of multiple gunshot wounds.

Isel Valenzuela was driving down I-35 Friday when the motorcycle flew by him between lanes of traffic.

“Man and just a few seconds later I heard gunshots,” said Valenzuela. “Everybody slammed on their brakes and I was only about three cars behind where it happened.”

He said the man, now identified as Gray, started asking other drivers for help.

He had a trauma kit on hand — so he got out of his car and attempted to treat his wounds.

“The guy was in pain. Saying oh it hurts. I need to breathe.”

Valenzuela said police and paramedics arrived about three minutes later.

Gray was flown to a nearby hospital where he died.

“There is no doubt that he parked his bike and got off it and went up and approached the other vehicle. Now who started it? I don’t know. Who flashed the gun first? I don’t know. But ultimately it had tragic outcome that could’ve been avoided,” said Valenzuela.

