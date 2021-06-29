HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A grand jury is investigating after a father shot a man who was allegedly peeping inside his young daughters window “inappropriately touching himself.”
The incident happened in northwest Harris County early Monday morning, June 28 after 2a.m.
According to KTRK-TV, the unidentified mother and father were alerted by their daughter’s scream that a man was standing outside her window.
The couple, who are licensed gun owners, confronted the allegedly intoxicated man out side of their home and attempted to detain him as they called police.
The suspect fled to a nearby gas station where he allegedly wrestled the gun away from the mother as the father was attempting to get the store clerks to call police.
According to police, the father shot the suspect three times upon seeing him pointing a gun at his wife.
The father told KTRK-TV that he thought he had shot the suspect four times.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
The father said that his daughter had complained about someone peeping in the window before but they had never found anyone.
There were no other injuries.
The couple was not identified.