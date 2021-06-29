AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Youth Development Coach at the Evins Regional Juvenile Center, in Edinburg, was arrested Tuesday, June 29 for Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody and Indecency with a Child.
Todd Hanks, 50, joined the Texas Juvenile Justice Department in 2005.
After an employee made an allegation against Hanks this morning, he was removed from having any contact with youth and suspended without pay, TJJD said in a news release.
He then was interviewed by officers from TJJD’s Office of the Inspector General and immediately terminated from employment.
Tuesday evening, he was arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail.
The victim received medical and clinical attention.
His family members have been notified by the agency.
“I am outraged by this incident, and we will pursue the highest possible penalties available against this former staff member,” said Camille Cain, the Executive Director of TJJD. “This agency has zero tolerance for any employee who preys upon or endangers the youth in our care, and we will always respond swiftly to such allegations. I am heartbroken for the youth, and we are doing everything we can to provide proper treatment and care.”