DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department says the city has seen more than 400 road rage-related incidents so far this year.

Fifty-nine of them happened this month and two people died.

“The randomness of it is something that’s alarming,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

In Fort Worth, another such death occurred.

A motorcyclist was shot along I-35W during rush hour on Friday, June 25.

“When you’re driving, focus on your driving, don’t worry about anyone else’s,” said Leigh Richardson, founder of the Brain Performance Center in Dallas.

Richardson said stress and anxiety caused by the pandemic was a trigger this year and that played a part in people’s road rage.

“I think we’re all more reactionary today than we were a year ago,” she said.

How can we fix it?

She says staying calm and looking ahead can avoid a potentially dangerous situation.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen when you get out of that car. You don’t know who you’re going to walk over to. Do they have a gun? Are they three times as mad at you? So ask yourself, what are the consequences,” Richardson said.

Dallas Police plans to put more patrol units in place that have seen an uptick in road rage cases to try to prevent further tragedies.