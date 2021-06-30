EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass South Station apprehended a suspected human smuggler and four migrants after they crashed while attempting to evade arrest, June 28.

At 4:40 a.m., agents saw a Ford Fiesta, they believed was transporting undocumented migrants near El Indio Highway. The agents lost sight of the car and minutes later it was found on Main Street. Agents activated their emergency equipment to initiate a vehicle stop, and the driver, later identified as a 17-year-old lawful permanent resident of the United States, failed to stop. The teen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a city light pole and private property fence at the intersection of East Main Street and Amistad Drive.

The Border Patrol agents requested emergency medical service and provided aid to the driver and four passengers, all adult Guatemalan nationals. Once EMS arrived, the driver and two passengers were transported to a medical facility to be assessed for injuries.

The driver and two passengers were medically cleared and released from the hospital.

All undocumented migrants will be processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection guidelines.