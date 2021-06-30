LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized heroin in one enforcement action that totaled more than $1.3 million in street value.
"Drug smugglers will go to extreme lengths to ensure their illegal contraband avoids detection," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Fortunately, our frontline officers employ an array of high-tech tools, canines and inspections experience which helps CBP interdict dangerous drugs and aids in the prosecution of drug traffickers."
The seizure happened on Sunday, June 27th, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2009 Toyota Camry for a secondary examination. The car was driven by a 27-year-old female United States citizen making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 49 packages containing 58.06 pounds of alleged heroin concealed within the car.
The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,317,000.
CBP seized the narcotics and the car. The driver was arrested, and the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.