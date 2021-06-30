UPDATE: Mr. Smith has been located safe in Waco. His family is on their way to his location to take him home.

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police say a missing 85-year-old man man who may be in the early stages of dementia has been driving around the Metroplex for more than 24 hours without his cell phone.

Frank Sanford Smith’s vehicle has been tagged by surveillance cameras in various locations across the Dallas area, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

Around 7:45 p.m., on Tuesday, June 29, Plano Police officers responded to a missing person’s call in the 5900 block of Sicilian Circle.

Upon Officers arrival, they met with Smith’s son who said his father had left his home at 4:30 pm on a routine errand.

At 7:17 p.m. Mr. Smith called using a stranger’s cell phone and left a message for his son saying he had gotten lost in Dallas and was headed home.

The Plano Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Mr. Smith.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” tall, 130 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red Kansas Jayhawks baseball cap, baggy jeans, and a plaid long-sleeve button-up shirt. He is driving a white 2008 Lexus L460 bearing TX license plate #DH2D113.

His son has indicated that he may be in the beginning stages of dementia, but currently this is an undiagnosed medical condition.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Smith or his vehicle, is asked to call 911 or Detective Steve Sanders at (972) 941-2212.