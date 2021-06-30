IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead “in the area” of Running Bear Park at 2601 S. Story Rd.
Officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the area on Sunday, June 27 around 7:00 a.m.
When they arrived they found the man deceased.
Investigators determined the individual, later identified as Yoni Jimenez, was the victim of a homicide.
Jimenez’s gray 2016 Mazda 3 was missing, but later recovered.
Anyone with information on this case can contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24 hours) or submit tips to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.